Watch: The Depot 180 – June 16th – Episode 32

Episode 32 – June 16th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I start off discussing the deadline to sign Bud Dupree to a long term deal as a part of the franchise tag process. I also talk about some more Hall of Fame game news and a James Conner interview on ESPN’s “NFL Live”.

