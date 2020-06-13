Watch: The Depot 180 – June 12th – Episode 31

Episode 31 – June 12th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Another episode, another conflicting update on the remainder of the offseason and preseason. Today I discuss the possibility of a shortened preseason and the official signings of some restricted free agents – Mike Hilton and Matt Feiler.

