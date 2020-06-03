Watch: Cam Heyward’s Effort Makes Him A Complete Player

Cam Heyward is an All-Pro for a lot of reasons. His power, run defense, versatility, ability to dominate some of the league’s best, like schooling Quenton Nelson last season.

What separates him is his effort. Passed down from the likes of Aaron Smith and Brett Keisel, taught by former d-line coach John Mitchell, few chase after the ball like Heyward. In this video, we’re taking a look through the years of the Heyward Hustle and how that feeds the rest of the defense.

