Watch: Alex Highsmith Is More NFL Ready Than You Might Think

Steelers’ tape breakdown for ya this Thursday. Today, we’re looking at the rookie class and 3rd round edge rusher Alex Highsmith. Though he has only one year of production from Charlotte, moving to a true pass rush role in 2019, and didn’t come from the biggest school, he’s a more developed player than you might expect.

We break down his pass rush plan, football IQ, and arsenal of moves in our video breakdown. Hope you enjoy the video. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

If you are having issues watching the video, please disable your adblocker and give the page a moment to load the player in.