Tomlin Says Feiler To Get First Snaps AT LG, Alualu At NT To Open Camp

Finally some Pittsburgh Steelers’ football news to bring you. In a zoom call with the media today, Mike Tomlin indicated who will be first man up at the vacant left guard and nose tackle spots once the team reports for training camp next month. It’ll be Matt Feiler at LG and Tyson Alualu at nose tackle.

Per Joe Rutter.

Departing from those spots are Ramon Foster, who retired after a stellar Steelers’ career, and Javon Hargrave, cashing in on a long-term deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Feiler started one game at left guard last season when Foster missed, playing well against Aaron Donald’s Rams, and is the early favorite to win the job. That creates a vacancy at right tackle where Chukwuma Okorafor and Zach Banner will battle it out. If neither show they can win the job, Feiler could kick to tackle again. That would leave Stefen Wisniewski and rookie Kevin Dotson, with Wisniewski the favorite, to step in at left guard.

Alualu has never played base nose tackle before but has always been a steady run defender. He’s getting the initial look over Dan McCullers, an actual nose tackle, but someone who’s been a backup throughout his entire career.

These battles are sure to be fluid and will likely have different players rotating in. But it’s sensible to believe Week 1 against the Giants that Feiler will be the team’s left guard and Alualu the man in the middle at nose tackle.