The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Training Camp, Heyward Future, Nelson Comments, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 115 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 training camp location and the effect it may or may not have on this year’s team. We talk a little about what camp information and access might look like this summer with the team not being at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe like is usually the case.

Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson and running back James Conner both had Zoom media sessions this past week so Alex and I spend a lot of time recapping the the relevant things each had to say.

Will the Steelers sign defensive lineman Cameron Heyward to a new contract prior to the start of the 2020 regular season? We discuss the recent comments made by him on that topic in addition to having a long math session related to what a new deal might ultimately look like for the Steelers defensive captain.

Alex recently wrote about former Steelers wide receiver troy Edwards so we quickly recap some highlights from his career. We also talk a little more about by big play series that is now in the mid-80s.

We close out this Friday podcast by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

