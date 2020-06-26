Season 10, Episode 121 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the 2020 Hall of Fame game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys getting pushed back to 2021 along with the enshrinement ceremonies. We discuss what else the NFL has announced this week and their advertising plans and revenue possibilities.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a lot to say on Tuesday during his Zoom media session so Alex and I go through the primary talking points from that one-by-one. We spent a lot of time talking about the left guard and nose tackle spots based on what Tomlin said on Tuesday. Will defensive tackle Daniel McCullers make the roster this year?
The Steelers have yet to sign any of their 20290 draft picks to date so Alex and I talk a little about that topic. We move on to discuss Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson adding some weight this offseason and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick participating recently in an NFL Gamepass film breakdown session and what we learned from it. We also discuss my ongoing series that covers all of Johnson’s 2019 pass targets.
We also roll through some Steelers team continuity numbers I compiled this past week dating back to 2010.
We close out this Friday podcast by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.
Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!
Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Tomlin Comments, HOF Weekend, Minkah, Diontae, Listener Emails & More
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-june-26-episode-1298
As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.
We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.
You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast
Please sit back and enjoy Episode 121 of Season 10 now of The Terrible Podcast.
6bc9mw6n