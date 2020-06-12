The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Preseason Shortening, Dr. Mel Interview, Pouncey, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 117 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Matt Feiler and cornerback Mike Hilton both signing their second-round restricted tenders and what the immediate future holds for both players.

Will the NFL ultimately shorten the 2020 preseason to just two games? Should they? Alex and I have a long discussion related to that topic in addition to a few minor topics related to that.

Midway through this show, Alex and I are joined once again by Dr. Melanie Friedlander, who has covered and analyzed Steelers injuries and other health-related topics for us on the site for several years now. In this interview, Dr. Mel discusses with us what all she now understands about the elbow surgery that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had, how his rehab has gone, what the expectations should be for him in 2020 and more. We also talk to Dr. Mel about comparisons between Roethlisberger’s injury/surgery to that of Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw back in the 1980s. We also discuss NF health protocols for training camp related to COVID-19, if the preseason should be shortened and how teams might approach their summer practices.

As usual, make sure you are following Dr. Mel on Twitter at @girlsurgeon.

Is Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey the most overrated offensive lineman of his generation? Alex and I discuss that topic during the back-end of this show.

We close out this Friday podcast by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

