The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Camp At Heinz Field, 2020 Air Miles, QB Position Preview, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 116 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 training camp now being set to take place at Heinz Field and what that means. We also talk about social distancing as it relates to football in general and if fans will be able to attend any training camp practices throughout the summer.

The Steelers are set to fly the second-least amount air miles in 2020 so Alex and I talk briefly about that topic and go over what transpired the last time the team played the NFC East and AFC South divisions during a regular season.

Alex has a new piece on a former Steelers kicker we discuss briefly and the two of us quickly review my latest post on the future of defensive lineman Cameron Heyward regarding his contract status.

Now that we are safely in the month of June, Alex and I begin are annual position group previews and breakdowns ahead of training camp getting underway. We kick our annual position group discussions off my talking about the quarterback position. That means will talk quite extensively about Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, Devlin Hodges, Paxton Lynch and J.T. Barrett for a good part of this show.

We close out this Tuesday podcast by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

