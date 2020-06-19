The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2020 MVP, Heyward Comments, Jamal Adams, AFC North All-Decade, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 119 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what all Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward had to say during his Thursday media session.

We discuss the Steelers run defense in 2019 and ways it can improve in 2020. We also discuss what’s likely to happen during the preseason and beyond as far as games being played and a few ideas related to making rosters bigger to protect against COVID-19 issues. We also discuss Heyward’s Thursday comments on his current contract situation.

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams has made it known that he wants to be traded and while he’d look great in a Steelers uniform, Alex and I go over the various reasons why there’s virtually no way he winds up in Pittsburgh.

Alex and I discuss Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson quite a bit during the middle portion of this show. We also talk about Steelers players that were voted to the ESPN AFC North All-Decade team. Was wide receiver Antonio Brown the Steelers player of the last decade? We discuss.

Who is most likely to win the Steelers team MVP award for the 2020 season? Alex and I discuss that topic in addition to discussing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger only winning the award once so far during his career.

Alex and I both go over series we are working on this week.

We close out this Friday podcast by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

