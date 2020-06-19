Steelers Play-By-Play Announcer Bill Hillgrove Arrested On DUI Charge

Pittsburgh Steelers’ long-time play-by-play announcer Bill Hillgrove was arrested Monday for DUI, according to WPXI. Hillgrove crashed his SUV into the front of a pharmacy, according to the police report, picked up a prescription, and went home.

Per WPXI’s report:

“When officers arrived at Hillgrove’s home, they said they saw damage to the front of his SUV. He also appeared visibly intoxicated, police said. Hillgrove told police that he had a couple of beers, according to the criminal complaint.”

The incident occurred on William Penn Highway in Murrysville, a town 30 minutes outside of downtown Pittsburgh.

Hillgrove, 79, has been the Steelers’ play-by-play announcer since 1994, taking over for Jack Fleming, who called games from 1965 to 1993. Hillgrove currently has called games alongside color analyst Tunch Ilkin. In addition to Steelers’ games, Hillgrove has also served as the voice for the Pitt Panthers’ football and basketball teams.

As of this writing, the Steelers have not commented on the situation. We’ll update this post when they do.