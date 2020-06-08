Steelers Making Plans To Hold 2020 Training Camp At Heinz Field

Maybe fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers will be able to see some training camp practices this year in person after all.

On Monday, Burt Lauten, the Steelers Director of Communications, posted on Twitter that the team is making plans to hold their 2020 training camp at Heinz Field.

The #Steelers are making plans to hold their 2020 Training Camp at Heinz Field. pic.twitter.com/rBGxplUw3X — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) June 8, 2020

Just last week the NFL informed its 32 clubs that training camps will be conducted only at team facilities this season. The Steelers share their training facility with the Pittsburgh Panthers and that would make them holding camp there extremely difficult. Additionally, the NFL’s guidelines for player health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic may make that a tougher place to hold training camp as they call for teams to maintain physical distancing for players, coaches and other personnel in locker rooms and meeting areas.

Heinz Field has locker rooms for both the Steelers and visiting teams as well as other areas that could be utilized for meetings that would allow for more space between those in attendance.

Details are still sketchy as to what Lauten’s declaration might mean for fans hoping to catch Steelers training camp practices in person this summer should they indeed wind up being held at Heinz Field.

The Steelers usually conduct at least one training camp practice at Heinz Field every year as part of the team’s annual Family Fun Fest celebration. That practice usually takes place late in training camp and on a Sunday evening.

With ongoing coronavirus pandemic concerns, fan interaction with players might not take place should any attendance ultimately be allowed at Heinz Field for any of the training camp practices. The team will likely release more details soon concerning the Monday announcement by Lauten.