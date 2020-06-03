Rooney Confirms Steelers To Hold Camp In Pittsburgh, Plans To Return To Latrobe In 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers’ team president Art Rooney II issued a statement Wednesday afternoon, confirming the team will not hold training camp at St. Vincent College at Latrobe this summer. That comes per an NFL mandate to have each team practice at their home facility. For the Steelers, that’ll be the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.

Rooney did confirm the team’s goal to return to Latrobe in 2021, the only bit of good news in his statement.

“We are disappointed for our fans and the city of Latrobe that we will not be able to hold our annual training camp at Saint Vincent College in 2020, but we are adhering to the policies and guidelines set forth from the NFL for teams that travel from their facilities each year.