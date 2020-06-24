Roethlisberger, McDonald Volunteer To Help Families In Need

Bit of desperately needed positive news in 2020. Ben Roethlisberger, Ashley Roethlisberger, and Vance McDonald were among the volunteers of Trucks Of Hope, packing food to help families in need during these difficult past few months.

The Steelers’ Twitter account shared photos and video of them lending a helping hand.

We've teamed up with local partners to bring Trucks of Hope to the Pittsburgh area!@_BigBen7, @VMcDonald89 & both of their families spent time this afternoon packaging up food and preparing it for distribution to families in need! Visit https://t.co/dJDDgyVkwl to get involved! pic.twitter.com/epqpCGQ4eW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 24, 2020

.@_BigBen7 and Ashley are unpackaging some of the food and prepping it for distribution! pic.twitter.com/zCTj8YbTej — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) June 24, 2020

Check out the link on Roethlisberger’s website for a photo gallery from the day.

Trucks Of Hope is part of the larger group Convey Of Hope, whose mission statement is to:

“Convoy of Hope is a faith-based, nonprofit organization with a driving passion to feed the world through children’s feeding initiatives, community outreaches, and disaster response.”

Though this year has been difficult due to the global pandemic and subsequent economic problems/job loss, it’s been refreshing to see so many people come together and volunteer, especially in the Pittsburgh area. Steelers players are familiar faces to these types of events and have served as leaders and role models in the community. That’s always come from the top with the Rooney family and their century-long ties to the city.

If you’re interested in volunteering, clink the link here.