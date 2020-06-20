One Step To Take: C Maurkice Pouncey

Bringing back a series I had a lot of fun exploring the last several offseasons. Every player wants to improve, to elevate his game in all areas from one season to the next. Understanding that, we’re going to isolate just one area, one faction of a player’s game. The biggest area for improvement.

Maurkice Pouncey: Fix The Bad Snaps

Time and time again last season, Maurkice Pouncey and the Pittsburgh Steelers said there were no problems with his snaps.

They’re wrong.

I can’t quantify it perfectly but Pouncey’s snaps were a legitimate issue. Here is a “highlight” reel of some of his biggest miscues and that’s not even close to the entire list. Snaps that were too high, too low, just off the mark – all too common of a sight for an offense who didn’t need more problems than what was already on their plate.

Why was it such an issue last year? Sure, the QB roulette was probably a factor. But that can’t explain everything, especially with these issues occurring late in the year, long after Roethlisberger took his final snap of the season. So that can’t be an excuse. Not an acceptable one, at least.

Pouncey has taken too much heat from national media services like Pro Football Focus. But on the issue of snaps, and I imagine that’s one reason why he got dinged, the criticism is justified. This offense turned the ball over too often even when the snap was fine. This issue only compounded the problem and put additional strain on quarterbacks who were already pushed to their limits.

