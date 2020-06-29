Listen: Who Will Be The Steelers Week One RT?

Yesterday, we talked about how split the Pittsburgh Steelers’ fanbase was in answering who will be the team’s starting RT come Week 1 versus the New York Giants. Today, I give my analysis as we begin going through training camp battles. The focus here is on Zach Banner and Chukwuma Okorafor. If you made me choose right now, I’d guess Okorafor for the fact he’s been the RT when called upon the past two years. But this is truly an open competition and the best man this summer will win it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comments below. Thanks for listening.