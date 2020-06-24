David DeCastro Ranked 6th Best Guard In CBS List

David DeCastro has been among the NFL’s best and most consistent guards in football over the past 5+ years. And he predictably showed up on CBS’ list of the top interior linemen in football. Author Tyler Sullivan pinned DeCastro #6 of the best centers/guards in football. Here’s part of what he had to say about the selection

“He earned his fifth-straight trip to the Pro Bowl last year after putting together another season of elite play in both pass protection and in the running game. According to PFF’s grading system, DeCastro is only one of four guards (Zack Martin, Brandon Brooks, and Marshal Yanda) who have top 10 grades in both pass-blocking and run-blocking since 2016.”

Since being drafted 24th overall in the 2011 draft, DeCastro has made 111 starts for the Steelers. As noted above, he’s made five Pro Bowls and earned two All-Pro selections. He’s a rare player with no real weaknesses in his game, just as adept in run blocking as pass protection, as PFF’s numbers indicate.

There’s a strong chance he spends all, or a significant portion, of his career in black and gold. His current contract runs through 2021 but odds are strong he’ll receive an extension as early as next summer. He’s on a team-friendly deal too, the 13th highest paid guard in football.

Even putting DeCastro sixth feels a little on the low end. Ahead of him were Washington’s Brandon Scherff, New England’s Joe Thuney, Philadelphia’s Jason Kelce, Dallas’ Zach Martin, and Indy’s Quenton Nelson in the top spot (Cam Heyward would disagree with that).

DeCastro is only one of two AFC North linemen to appear on the list. Cleveland’s Joel Bitonio appeared at the #9 spot. Maurkice Pouncey was absent from the list and though places like PFF have him rated far too low, it’s reasonable to leave him out of the top ten guards/centers in all of football.