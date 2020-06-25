Anderson: Antonio Brown ‘Has Not Been Earnestly Discussed’ By Ravens

Just a day after new reports surfaces connecting the Baltimore Ravens to free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, a new report has surfaced that indicates this is unlikely to happen. On Tuesday, both the Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks were reported as having been among teams who have had ‘internal discussions’ about bringing in the former All-Pro.

Josina Anderson reported yesterday that while Brown’s name has come up in Baltimore’s meetings, “my understanding is Brown has not been earnestly discussed {pending review of his case, nor has there been any recent talks internally”. She added that she wouldn’t count the Ravens at this point as a potential future destination.

Based on football talent, it would be insane for any team not to be interested in Brown’s services, because he is a remarkable football player with exceptional skill. Though soon to turn 32 years old, it has been a long time since he has been on a football field and did not look great. He caught 15 touchdowns in 15 games in 2018.

He played just one game last year, with the New England Patriots, due to the multiple scandals that hovered over his head and led to his release, but even in that game, he managed to catch four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. It was the first and only touchdown reception of his career that had not been thrown by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Though not entirely due to his absence, the Steelers’ passing game struggled mightily without him last season. Roethlisberger’s injury was the most significant factor, but JuJu Smith-Schuster battled a toe injury since the opener and then a knee injury cost him most of the second half of the season. Donte Moncrief was brought in to start but he was never effective, having suffered a finger injury early in training camp.

The team’s primary receivers were thus James Washington, a second-year player who had a quiet rookie season, and Diontae Johnson, an actual rookie who wasn’t expected to be much of a contributor. He merely led the team in both receptions and receiving touchdowns.

Of course, Baltimore’s passing game was not necessarily robust, at least as it concerns the wide receiver position, despite leading the league in passing touchdowns. They had the fewest pass attempts in the league, and would like to be able to do more in 2020.

Both quarterback Lamar Jackson and top wide receiver Marquise Brown—Antonio’s cousin—have gone on record, even quoted on the team’s website, in saying that they want him to come to Baltimore, but also that they understand it’s not up to them.

According to Anderson, they shouldn’t expect to see him in a Ravens uniform any time soon, unless he posts another photoshop of himself on Instagram wearing one.