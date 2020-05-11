Watch: Ulysees Gilbert III Is a Serious Steelers’ Sleeper

Wanted to start this Monday off with a video and a refresher for the excitement that surrounded then-rookie linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III. His 2019 campaign quietly ended after landing on IR with a back injury but prior to that, he had done everything possible to make an impact.

We look at six plays from the preseason to show his potential and why I have confidence in him as the team’s #3 inside linebacker in 2020.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. I have a new headset so hopefully the audio quality is better than before. If you can’t see the video, disable your adblocker, refresh the page, and give it a few seconds to load in.