Watch: The Depot 180 – May 29th – Episode 27

Episode 27 – May 29th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The NFL owner’s meeting occurred and proposed rule changes were voted on. The Steelers voted no on the onside kicks and gave some insight as to why. Diontae Johnson gave an update on his recovery from offseason core surgery.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version