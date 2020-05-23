Watch: The Depot 180 – May 22nd – Episode 25

Episode 25 – May 22nd, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I talked about the proposed rule changes and how it could play out in the AFC North. I also discussed a Juju Smith-Schuster interview and a Ulysees Gilbert III update.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version