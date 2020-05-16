Watch: Steven Nelson Is Pittsburgh’s Shutdown Corner

Steven Nelson teamed up with Joe Haden to form one of the NFL’s top cornerback duos in 2019. In his first year with Pittsburgh, Nelson started 15 games and while he picked off just one pass, he was a lockdown corner for large stretches of the season. Our Owen Straley breaks down Nelson’s impressive season in several clips below.
