Watch: Anthony McFarland Shows Vision To Be Complete Runner

Back for another tape breakdown and again, we’re turning our attention to 4th round rookie Anthony McFarland. Last time, we broke down his speed to win the edge and bust angles. Today, we’re looking at a more underrated aspect of his game – his vision.

We view it through five plays in today’s video. We start by breaking down the three reads for inside zone: bang, bring, and bounce, and how McFarland uses those tools to create big plays in the open field. We finish by checking out two other gap/power runs to show his patience in following blockers.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. If you are unable to watch the video, please disable your adblocker and wait a few moments for the video player to load in.