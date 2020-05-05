Season 10, Episode 106 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the release of the 2020 NFL schedule later this week and if we think it will include the Pittsburgh Steelers opening at home for the first time since 2014. We also discuss if it’s likely that all teams open up the 2020 regular season playing outside of their divisions.

Alex and both recently submitted our post-draft 53-man roster predictions for the 2020 Steelers so we review our selections during the first half of the show.

After conducting extensive dives into two of the Steelers draft picks, wide receiver Chase Claypool and running back Anthony McFarland Jr., I discus my findings with Alex as we continue are look at the team’s newest players.

We close out this Tuesday podcast by answering numerous emails we’ve received from listeners since the draft took place.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Roster Predictions, Schedule Release, McFarland, Claypool, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-may-5-episode-1283

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 106 of Season 10 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n