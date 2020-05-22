Season 10, Episode 111 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers second-year inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III and specifically the injury he had last season to his back.

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt had a very good interview a few days ago so we talk about all that he said about the new virtual offseason learning along with the comments he made about mentoring rookie outside linebacker Alex Highsmith.

What’s going to be the result of the battle for the Steelers left guard spot this summer? Alex and I address that topic and talk some about rookie involvement in the offense in 2020.

Are the Steelers extremely underrated right now because of them being a mostly veteran team with coaching continuity? We both think so.

What will the return of a healthy Stephon Tuitt mean to the Steelers in 2020? We go over what Alex recently wrote about him and more.

Where should the Steelers wide receiver group rank right now league-wide? Alex and I tackle that subject briefly. We also talk about a league rule proposal that’s seemingly gaining some steam.

There’s a little more talk about Steelers defensive tackle Daniel McCullers during this show as well.

We close out this Friday podcast by answering numerous emails we’ve received from listeners.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, UG3 Injury Update, Watt Mentoring, LB Battle, Tuiit, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-may-19-episode-1288

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 111 of Season 10 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n