The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Ben Rehab Video, Rooney Rule, 2019 Run Defense, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 110 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Monday rehab video posted by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

We talk extensively about Roethlisberger and where he is currently in his rehab process and how his return in 2020 should make the Steelers at least a 10-6 team, if not better.

Steelers running back James Conner was on The Adam Schefter Podcast on Monday so Alex and I review what all he had to say about training with Roethlisberger, his future with the Steelers past the 2020 season and more.

Alex and I go over a list of current Steelers players set to become unrestricted free agents in 2021. There is a little bit of ranking going on as we continue to address Conner’s future past the 2020 season.

A Rooney Rule modification appears to be forthcoming so Alex and I discuss what is out there right now in the way of proposed modifications and how we feel about them.

Alex and I discuss the notion that Steelers outside linebacker James Lockhart should be considered the team’s most exciting rookie undrafted free agent signing this offseason.

The Steelers had three players, Javon Hargrave, Daniel McCullers and Tyson Alualu, all play nose tackle in three-man defensive lineman fronts against the run in 2019 so we go over the stats from those nearly 200 plays and more. We also discus McCullers and his weaknesses more as part of this segment.

We close out this Tuesday podcast by answering numerous emails we’ve received from listeners since the draft took place.

