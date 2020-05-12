The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2020 Rookie Impact, Tomlin On NTs, UG3 Optimism, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 108 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest update that Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor provided on Twitter this past week concerning his shoulder.

Is Steelers second-year inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III primed to have a breakout 2020 season? We discuss what Alex recently posted about the Akron product and also talk some about the expected defensive usage of the team’s second inside linebacker in 2020.

Mike Tomlin recently talked about the potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic the Steelers 2020 rookie class so we go over what he said on that topic in addition to taking a look back at how the 2011 NFL lockout affected that year’s Steelers rookie class. Tomlin also talked some about the nose tackle position over the weekend so Alex and I also recap what he had to say on that topic. Alex go over the fact that younger players won’t likely be able to workout like they normally do this offseason.

A few more signing bonuses for undrafted free agents signed by the Steelers are in so Alex and I go over those numbers. we also talk about if the Steelers defense in 2020 wuill ultimately be one of the top units in the AFC.

Jay Glazer recently walked back some his online chat comments about Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger so Alex and I recap that topic. We also talk about the Steelers continued low usage of play action on offense and if they should try to use it more in 2020.

How much more will the coronavirus pandemic alter the 2020 NFL season? Alex and I discuss that topic some and how the loss of the offseason program is ,likely to impact the Steelers younger players.

We close out this Friday podcast by answering numerous emails we’ve received from listeners since the draft took place.

