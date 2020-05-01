The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2020 Draft Recap With Depot Crew, Player Scouting Related Questions & More

Season 10, Episode 105 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I are joined by the Depot draft scouting team, Josh Carney (@byjoshcarney), Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) and Tom Mead (@THMead3), who all did tremendous work over the last several months scouting players.

Out mega post-draft roundtable podcast, the first that we’ve ever done, includes all of us first discussing every one of the Pittsburgh Steelers six selections made in the 2020 NFL Draft last weekend. The group then all answers various questions related to the draft, the Steelers and the scouting of players.

This show is 90 minutes in length and we hope it gives you some good perspective on not only the Steelers players who were drafted this year, but a little about the pre-draft process on Steelers Depot as well.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

