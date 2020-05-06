Steelers Reveal Jersey Numbers For 2020 Rookie Class

The Pittsburgh Steelers have revealed the jerseys their 2020 rookie class will wear. They are as follows:

Chase Claypool/WR – #11

Alex Highsmith/OLB – #56

Anthony McFarland/RB – #26

Kevin Dotson/OG – #69

Antoine Brooks Jr./SS – #25

Carlos Davis/NT – #73

Claypool, Brooks, and Dotson had all announced their numbers before today’s release.

Claypool’s #11 was worn by Donte Moncrief in 2019. Highsmith will sport the same jersey worn by LaMarr Woodley while Anthony McFarland will have Le’Veon Bell’s old uniform. Brooks is the only player keeping his college number while Carlos Davis’ #73 was worn by Ramon Foster before his retirement this offseason.

Here are some notable UDFA jersey numbers.

Corliss Waitman/P – #8

Leo Lewis/LB – #42

Trajan Bandy/CB – #38

Christian Montano/C – #62

Josiah Coatney/DE – #65

Calvin Taylor/DE – #67

Pittsburgh also officially announced the jerseys for their free agents, though some of these had already been disclosed. TE Eric Ebron will wear #85, OL Stefen Wisniewski #61, FB Derek Watt #44, and DE Chris Wormley #95.