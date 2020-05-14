Steelers Announce Preseason Schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially announced their 2020 preseason schedule, assigning concrete days and times to all five games.

Pittsburgh’s scheduled to play in this year’s Hall of Fame Game, kicking off August 6th at 8:20 PM/EST. Their Week 1 preseason “opener” takes place eight days later on the 14th at 7:30 versus Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Week 2 is home versus New Orleans on the 23rd at 8 PM, a nationally televised game. The Week 3 tuneup is on the 28th at the New York Jets, kickoff set for 7:30, with the finale six days later on September 3rd, travelling to Carolina for another 7:30 start time.

Our 2020 preseason schedule has been announced! MORE: https://t.co/xi8cL64TlG pic.twitter.com/273hDGnMT0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 14, 2020

Of course, there’s much uncertainty around whether those games will take place as planned. The NFL is proceeding like normal but the landscape of the coronavirus pandemic will dictate if the league will need to use a backup plan. In that case, games are most likely to be cancelled as opposed to rescheduled.