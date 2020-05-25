Mike Tomlin Says Steelers Looking At All Options For 2020 Training Camp Location

In less than two months from today, the Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 training camp could be underway and especially if the team remains scheduled to open the NFL preseason against the Dallas Cowboys in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game. For more than 50 years, the Steelers have held their annual training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. However, that tradition could possibly come to an end this summer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked during his interview with Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari on his weekly show if the plan is for training camp to be held at Saint Vincent College again this summer.

“You know, right now I think we’re looking at all options,” Tomlin said. “We’re looking at Saint Vincent, we’re looking at Pittsburgh and were looking at some other undisclosed sites. Because obviously the safety and the protocol is first and foremost and we’ve got to put these guys in a situation that best checks those boxes.”

The Steelers announcement about their plans for training camp this summer isn’t likely to come soon. Last year the Steelers training camp schedule was released on June 12.

Even if Steelers training camp is held once again at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe this summer, fans might not be allowed to attend. The team could also decide to hold their training camp this summer at the team’s practice facility in Pittsburgh to prevent players from having to move into the dorms at Saint Vincent College.

The Steelers 2020 training camp might get underway earlier this summer and around July 20 with the team scheduled to play in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, OH.