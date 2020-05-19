McFadden: Healthy Roethlisberger Reason Why Steelers Should Win AFC North

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently listed by William Hill Sportsbook at +370 to win the AFC North division in 2020. Even so, they are not the favorites to win the division as that honor currently belongs to the Baltimore Ravens, who are listed at -260 to win the AFC North in 2020. Even so, former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden, who currently works as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports, revealed on Tuesday why he’s picking Pittsburgh to win the AFC North in 2020, and not Baltimore.

“You can call me on homer, you can call me biased, I don’t care, McFadden said Tuesday. “I embrace it and I understand that might be the case. But I’m taking the Pittsburgh Steelers, solely, this is about the health a Big Ben [Roethlisberger]. If Big Ben is healthy, seeing what they were able to do [last season], especially with that outstanding defense, I think they will continue to take steps in the right direction defensively. Yeah, they’re going to be a tough, tough matchup for any team, especially the Baltimore Ravens.”

Sure, McFadden might be a tad bit biased, but his point about Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returning in 2020 and staying healthy is as good of a reason as any why smart money should be placed on Pittsburgh to win the AFC North in 2020. Additionally, the Steelers defense should include several carryovers from their outstanding 2019 unit.

The Steelers should enter 2020 with a very experienced team and thus not having any sort of an offseason this summer due to coronavirus shouldn’t impact them the way it will many teams around the NFL.

“They’re the best team when you look at matching up against the Baltimore Ravens, especially with a healthy Big Ben,” McFadden said Tuesday. “So, for me, it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers plus-370.”