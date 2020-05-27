Diontae Johnson Anticipates Training Camp To Be Held At Team’s South Side Facility

It’s unfortunately starting to sound more and more like the Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be holding their annual training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe this summer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On the heels of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin saying on Monday that the team is exploring several different location options for their 2020 training camp because of the ongoing pandemic, second year wide receiver Diontae Johnson said Wednesday during a Zoom press conference with the local media that he’s anticipating training camp this summer to be held at the team’s South Side practice facility rather than in Latrobe, according to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

While Johnson said Wednesday that he’s yet to hear anything official about Steelers training camp not being held this summer at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, it certainly makes sense that could ultimately be what happens.

This summer was previously slated to be the 55th year that Steelers training camp was to be held at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

Last year the Steelers announced their official 2019 training camp schedule on June 12 so we might now be just a few weeks away from the release of their 2020 schedule and finding out for sure if this year’s practices will be closed to the public and held somewhere other than Saint Vincent College.