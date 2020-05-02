Contextualization Of Anthony McFarland Jr.’s 2019 Intermediate Runs At Maryland

Did the Pittsburgh Steelers really get the steal of the draft at the running back position with their fourth-round selection of Maryland product Anthony McFarland Jr.? Time will only tell and with a long way to go before McFarland’s 2020 rookie season starts, all we have to go on his tape from his two seasons at Maryland. After already contextualizing the explosive play runs that McFarland registered during his career at Maryland, today I broke down his runs of 10-19 yards from his 2019 season.

In total, McFarland registered 17 runs of 10 yards or longer in 2019. Five of those runs went for 20 or more yards and those have already been contextualized in a previous post-selection post. Below, however are the contextualized 12 runs from 2019 that McFarland registered that were 10-19 yards in length.

These 12 runs really show a lot more about McFarland and how he can not only create, but break tackles as well. For such a short running back, McFarland is a very physical ball carrier and one not afraid to run between the tackles. A few of these 12 runs demonstrate McFarland’s ability to turn nothing into something.

It’s probably important to remind everyone that McFarland dealt with a high ankle sprain he sustained in Week 3 last season against Temple.

I think a lot of you will enjoy watching these 12 runs from 2019.