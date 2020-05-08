Art Rooney Hopes To Have Fans In Stands, Assures Heinz Field Will Be Safe Environment

Immediately after the Pittsburgh Steelers released their 2020 schedule, Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews spoke with owner Art Rooney II to get his thoughts on the schedule. Of course, the number one question many fans have is if they’ll be able to watch the black and gold in person.

Rooney addressed those concerns.

“We’re going to do everything we can to host our fans at Heinz Field,” Rooney told Matthews. “I know the league will be doing everything they can to host fans around the country at different stadiums. Fortunately, we have time to get ready.”

The NFL’s released their schedule under normal circumstances despite these being abnormal times. While the league reportedly has several backup plans ready should the season need altered, as Rooney said, they have a few months to get a better idea of the state of the coronavirus pandemic.

From then until now, Rooney II said they’ll do everything they can to make Heinz Field ready.

“We’ll use that time to make sure we’re in a position to have a safe environment, a friendly environment for our fans. All I can do is assure them we’re going to be working hard Heinz Field will be a great place for them to come and watch football this year.”

There’s been a growing sense of optimism football, college and pro, will be played in the fall. Other sports are beginning to work towards returning, too. The latest MLB proposal has the league restarting spring training in early-mid June with Opening Day on July 1st, including letting teams play at their home ballparks.

Under the current schedule, Pittsburgh’s slated to open at home in Week Two – September 20th – versus Denver. Should fans not be allowed to attend any games, the organization has said their money will be refunded. That’s from head PR man Burt Lauten via Gerry Dulac.