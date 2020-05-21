Anthony Chickillo Signs One-Year Deal With Saints

Another former Pittsburgh Steeler has inked a contract elsehwhere, OLB Anthony Chickillo landing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints per his agency.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chickillo was released after signing a two-year deal with Pittsburgh prior to the 2019 season. But last year proved to be a disaster for him. Playing in just 11 games, he registered just half-a-sack and 19 total tackles. He made headlines for all the wrong reasons, arrested in October on charges of simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment following an argument with his then-girlfriend.

He spent one week on the league’s reserve/exempt list. All charges were eventually dropped and Chickillo returned to the team but spent most of the year on special teams. Ultimately, he logged 145 snaps on defense and another 216 on special teams, serving as a quality, four-phase player in the latter.

To clear cap space, the team released him on March 16th.

A 6th round pick of the 2015 draft, Chickillo started nine games and recorded 7.5 sacks. He’ll now look to grab a roster spot, presumably in a special teams-centric role, with New Orleans.