2020 Virtual Rookie Minicamp Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz and I hope your week has gone well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers received their 2020 schedule Thursday night and it shows that they’ll open up on the road against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. I was really expecting them to open up at home because of it being five consecutive-seasons that they haven’t. Well , its now six consecutive seasons. At least we get a Steelers primetime game to start the 2020 season. Overall, there’s not too much to complain about when it comes to the schedule. I just hate to see them have to play three of their final four regular season games on the road is all.

With the 2020 NFL Draft and annual schedule release now behind us, the NFL news cycle will lily slow down considerably at this point with the forthcoming offseason programs being virtual due to the coronavirus. Rest assured that we’ll still find plenty of ways to keep all of yinz entertained for the next several months.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer on this fine Friday night, the second one of May, and I look forward to reading all responses. Have a blessed and safe weekend and thank you to all who visited the site this past week.

1 – Will Steelers rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr. register over or under 64.5 total touches in 2020?

2 – Of the five quarterbacks listed below that the Steelers are scheduled to play in 2020, which one worries you the most and which one worries you the least?

Daniel Jones – Giants

Drew Lock – Broncos

Joe Burrow – Bengals

Gardner Minshew – Jaguars

Dwayne Haskins – Redskins

3 – If you could switch any two games on the Steelers 2020 schedule, which two would you choose and why? ((Example: Switch Week 9 Cowboys game with Week 1 Giants game.))

4 – What will the Steelers record be after their first four games against the Giants, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans?

5 – Fill in the blank: ________________________ are the most underrated team on the Steelers 2020 schedule.

Recap of 2020 Post-Draft Weekend Friday Night Five Questions via David Orochena

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents hope 2020 is Bud Dupree’s final season with the Steelers by a 48% plurality. Money concerns drive most of the naysayers. They state the Steelers can use the dollars elsewhere to bolster the roster. Some believe that Bud peaked n 2019 while those in favor of a long-term contract see more productive years for Dupree so support the contract if the team can afford it.

Question 2: WR Chase Claypool was the favorite pick of 42.3% of respondents. 30.8% favored guard Kevin Dotson. OLB Alex Highsmith rounds out the top three with 19.2% of the tally. DT Carlos Davis was the least favorite by 52.3% mostly due to likelihood that he will not make the 53-man roster. Running back Anthony McFarland was second from bottom with 26.1% with comments indicating it was based on his position not fitting greater needs elsewhere on the roster. Safety Antoine Brooks garnered 17.4% of the negative vote. They will all have their shot, but it will be tough for all six to make the final roster.

Question 3: 64% of Steelers Depot respondents predicted an AFC North opponent to open the 2020 season. We evenly split on whether it would be home or away. We saw the Cleveland Browns coming to Pittsburgh by a 4 to 1 margin. An identical 4 to 1 margin saw the Steelers traveling to Cincinnati. It was an even split with Baltimore. As for teams outside the conference, we believe Pittsburgh would be on the road due to their strong draw. The Redskins edged out the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars ad Tennessee Titans. Though a couple respondents thought we could play the Jaguars at home. Depot respondents struck out on this one which is unusual. Last night, the NFL announced the Steelers will open the 2020 season at the New York Giants.

Question 4: 80% of respondents predict JuJu Smith-Schuster will still be a member of the Steelers at this same time next year.

Question 5: Respondents say the Baltimore Ravens had the best draft class in the AFC North with near unanimity. Respondents split on Cleveland or Cincinnati. But most agree that all three had strong drafts with Baltimore one of the better classes in the whole league.

States are starting to ease restrictions. Maybe we will have football in the fall. Stay safe out there.