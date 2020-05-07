2020 Steelers Schedule Leaks – UPDATING

The NFL will release the full 2020 regular season schedule later this evening and already a few reported leaks are beginning to surface regarding games that indirectly affect the Pittsburgh Steelers and their order of opponents.

First, it seems that the John Clayton Wednesday expectation in which the AFC would play the NFC for the first four weeks is getting blown right out of the water early Thursday morning. Several reported schedule leaks on Twitter show a few teams opening up with divisional games. One of those “reported” leaks has the the Washington Redskins opening at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. If true, you can cross off both of those teams as being the Steelers Week 1 opponent.

Redskins will open the season at home against the Eagles, per source. NFC East battle right out of the gate in Week 1. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 7, 2020

There’s also already a Thursday afternoon report that states that the New York Jets will open on the road against the Buffalo Bills. If true, you can rule out the Bills as being the Steelers Week 1 opponent.

2020 JETS SEASON OPENER: Jets at Bills. Sam Darnold vs Josh Allen. #BillsMafia Details here: https://t.co/5Saj0GSQJ1 pic.twitter.com/ebzuMTt6OD — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) May 7, 2020

It’s really starting to sound like the Steelers might ultimately open their 2020 regular season with a divisional game and possibly even against the Cleveland Browns.

It’s going to be a long day with the official NFL schedule not being released until 7:30 p.m. EST at the earliest so make sure to check back here throughout the day as this post will be updated with the various supposed schedule leaks that affect the Steelers.

UPDATE: A few are disputing this supposed leaked Jaguars schedule that has them plating the Steelers in Week 11.