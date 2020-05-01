Watch: The Depot 180 – April 30th – Episode 18

Episode 18 – April 30th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I talked about the TJ Watt 5th year option exercised by the Steelers. I also discuss James Conner and the running back position that, for now, is still led by him.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version