Watch: The Depot 180 – April 2nd – Episode 6

Episode 6 – April 2nd, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I discussed Eric Ebron‘s interview with Missi Matthews and some Kevin Colbert comments from a recent conference call.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version