Watch: The Depot 180 – April 27th – Episode 17

Episode 16 – April 25th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I talked about one of the Steelers recent draft picks, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., and recapped some of his interviews leading up to the 2020 draft. Each of the next several episodes will follow the same model to introduce the latest additions to the Steelers.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version