Back for a brief video on 4th round pick, RB Anthony McFarland. His calling card is speed and there’s no greater example of that when someone is an “angle buster.” That is, he has the speed to outrun defenders who have the angle to take him down.

In this video, we talk through four clips that highlight that dynamic ability and how it can translate to a Pittsburgh Steelers’ run game starving for big plays.

As always, thanks for watching and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.