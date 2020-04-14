The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Recent Signing, Kozora’s Mock Draft, Brandt’s Top 150, Listener Questions & More

Season 10, Episode 96 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the former wide receiver that the Pittsburgh Steelers signed on Monday. Speaking of the XFL, Alex and I discuss that league folding and if another developmental league will ever survive.

Alex released another Steelers 2020 mock draft on Tuesday so we go through it pick-by-pick and discuss the players he chose to include in this offering. After breaking down Alex’s new mock draft, we have a close look at the annual top 150 list that was released on Monday by Gil Brandt of nfl.com. We go over the results of Brandt’s top 100 players dating back to 2013.

Will the Steelers first selection in the 2020 draft in the second-round wind up being a player listed 41-59 by Brandt? Alex and I like the chances of that happening. We also go over a few players that Brandt has ranked higher than what we think they should be.

As promised, Alex and I discuss running backs D’Andre Swift and Clyde Edwards- Helaire during this episode. Alex has the latter as his top running back in this year’s draft class and explains why. I explain why I have Swift as my top running back.

How many running backs will be drafted this year by the end of the third-round? Alex and I discuss that question as well.

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN has the Steelers selecting Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in his most-recent 2020 mock draft so Alex and I discuss that for a bit.

Alex and I finally close out this Tuesday show by answering several email questions we received from listeners.

