The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Colbert Comments, Jonathan Taylor, Reader Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 93 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what all Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert had to say in his two recent media sessions. We go over his thoughts on several topics and that includes new defensive lineman Chris Wormley, tight end Eric Ebron, pro day schedule and much more.

Speaking of Ebron, he also recently conducted a few interview so Alex and I recap all that he had to say and that includes his update on his surgically repaired ankle.

Which Michigan players might the Steelers most be interested in this year in the draft? Alex and I discuss that topic on the heels of Colbert saying that he was planning on going to that school’s pro day prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Should nose/defensive tackle still be high on the Steelers draft board? Alex and I discuss.

Alex and I haven’t talked much about the top running backs in this years draft class so far this offseason and that changes during today’s show.

We spend a lot of time breaking down Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and the possibility of him fitting in with the Steelers. We go over Taylor’s strengths and weaknesses and more. We also discuss a few of the other top running backs in this year;s class and go over which ones would possibly be in play with the teams second-round selection should the team go that way.

Alex recently posted his updated study on what the Steelers look for in running backs in the draft and we go over his findings.

Alex and I finally close out this Friday show by answering several email questions we received from listeners.

