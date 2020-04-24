The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Day-Two Draft Targets, Dupree News, First-Round Recap, Listener Questions & More

Season 10, Episode 100 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Thursday news concerning Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree and him signing the franchise tag tender he had received from the team. We also discuss the news/speculation that Dupree will not be signing a long-term contract with the Steelers prior to the July 15 deadline to do so.

The first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft is now in the books as of Thursday night so Alex and I recap the first 32 selections and go in-depth on a few of them. We also discuss our thoughts on the overall broadcast of the first-round of the draft.

The Steelers are now set to make two picks Friday night as the draft continues on with the second and third rounds so Alex and I talk quite a bit about the potential targets that remain on the board and which way the actually selections might ultimately go.

Alex and I finally close out this shorter Friday show by answering several email questions we received from listeners.

