The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Day-Two 2020 Draft Selections, Potential Day-Three Targets & More

Season 10, Episode 101 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Saturday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the two players selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers Friday night in the 2020 NFL Draft, Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool and Charlotte outside linebacker Alex Highsmith.

Alex and I not only discuss the two newest Steelers players in-depth, but also go over a few players the team decided to bypass to select each and especially Claypool in the second-round. We go over why Highsmith had a breakout season as a pass rusher in 2019 in addition to recapping what Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said about the young edge-rusher.

After reviewing the two new Steelers players, Alex and I turn our attention to day-three of the 2020 NFL Draft. We quickly go over several potential Saturday draft targets for the Steelers for their four remaining scheduled selections.

