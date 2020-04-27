The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2020 Draft, Colbert Comments, AFC North Recap, Listener Questions & More

Season 10, Episode 103 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the few roster moves that were made on Sunday by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We move on to talk more about the Steelers 2020 draft class and review several things said about some of the selections by one of the team’s position coaches, general manager Kevin Colbert or head coach Mike Tomlin. We review some characteristics of the class overall and talk about health and possible special teams contributions.

Alex and I look at the what the other three teams in the AFC North did during the draft. we then rank which team of the four in the division appeared to have the best draft and which one had the worst.

While not comprehensive, Alex and I look at the entire 2020 draft positionally and then go over a few players we think were over-drafted or surprise picks.

We close out this Monday podcast by answering numerous emails we’ve received from listeners over the weekend.

