Study: What Pittsburgh Looks For In Inside Linebackers

Getting towards the end of our Pittsburgh Steelers “what they look for” 2020 draft studies. We’re moving onto the inside linebackers today. The organization drafted two of them last year, Devin Bush and Ulysees Gilbert III, added to the rest of the off-ball players taken in the Mike Tomlin era.
Our updated criteria is below with the players who fit those thresholds.
2019: Devin Bush
Height: 5’11
Weight: 234
Arm Length: 32
Hand Size: 9 5/8
Bench Press: 21
40: 4.43
Vert: 40.5
Broad: 10’4″
Short Shuttle: 4.23
Three Cone: 6.93
Ulysees Gilbert III
Height: 6’0/1
Weight: 224
Arm Length: 31 3/4
Hand Size: 9 3/4
Bench Press: 20
40: N/A
Vert: 39.5
Broad: 10’6″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three Cone: N/A
2016: Tyler Matakevich
Height: 6’0
Weight: 238
Arm Length: 31 1/4
Hand Size: 9 1/2
Bench Press: 22
40: 4.81
Vert: 31
Broad: 9’4″
Short Shuttle: 4.50
Three Cone: 7.19
2014: Ryan Shazier
Height: 6’1/1
Weight: 237
Arm Length: 32 3/8
Hand Size: 10
Bench Press: 25
40: N/A
Vert: 42
Broad: 10’10”
Short Shuttle: 4.21
Three Cone: 6.91
Jordan Zumwalt
Height: 6’4
Weight: 235
Arm Length: 31 1/4
Hand Size: 8 3/4
Bench Press: N/A
40: 4.76
Vert: 33
Broad: 9’8″
Short Shuttle: 4.25
Three Cone: 6.99
2013: Vince Williams
Height: 6’0/6
Weight: 233
Arm Length: N/A
Hand Size: N/A
Bench Press: N/A
40: N/A
Vert: 32.5
Broad: 9’3″
Short Shuttle: 4.67
Three Cone: 7.53
2012: Sean Spence
Height: 5’11/3
Weight: 231
Arm Length: 31 1/2
Hand Size: 9 1/4
Bench Press: 12
40: 4.71
Vert: 33.5
Broad: 9’11”
Short Shuttle: 4.28
Three Cone: 7.46
2010: Stevenson Sylvester
Height: 6’2/1
Weight: 231
Arm Length: 33 3/4
Hand Size: 10 1/8
Bench Press: 23
40: 4.78
Vert: 30.5
Broad: 8’9″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three Cone: N/A
2008: Mike Humpal
Height: 6’2/4
Weight: 244
Arm Length: 31 1/4
Hand Size: 10
Bench Press: 20
40: 4.82
Vert: 38
Broad: 10’2″
Short Shuttle: 4.25
Three Cone: 7.07
2007: Lawrence Timmons
Height: 6’0/7
Weight: 234
Arm Length: 32 1/8
Hand Size: 9 5/8
Bench Press: 25
40: 4.7
Vert: 35
Broad: 10’3″
Short Shuttle: 4.32
Three Cone: 6.89
Here’s the criteria we’ll be working with.
– Height: 6’0+ (8 of 10 drafted)
– Weight: 230+ pounds (9 of 10)
– Arm Length: 31+ inches (9 of 9)
– Hand Size: 9+ inches (8 of 9)
– Bench Press: 20+ reps (7 of 8)
– 40 Time: sub 4.85 seconds (6 of 7)
– Vert: 32+ inches (8 of 10)
– Short Shuttle: sub 4.5 seconds (6 of 7)
– Three Cone: Sub 7.25 (6 of 8)
Two changes. The vertical has increased from 30 to 32 inches. We’ve also added a three cone, a max of 7.25 seconds.
Here are the ILBs who checked all those boxes.
|Name/School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm Length
|Hand Size
|40 Time
|Vertical
|Short Shuttle
|Bench
|3 Cone
|Joe Bachie/MSU
|6’1
|230
|31 5/8
|10 1/4
|4.67
|33.5
|4.34
|26
|6.93
|Mykal Walker/FSU
|6’3
|230
|32 1/2
|10
|4.65
|33
|4.25
|20
|7.09
Bachie and Walker are going to be Day Three picks but could be an option for the team in the 6th or 7th round.
There were three more ILBs who missed in just one category.
One Box Away
Shaun Bradley/Temple: Bench (14)
Malik Harrison/Ohio State: Bench (DNP)
Evan Weaver/Cal: Bench (15)
Weaver has a Tyler Matakevich feel while Harrison might be one of the most underrated prospects in this draft. The Steelers also reportedly FaceTimed with Weaver, making him a strong fit for your mock drafts.
I applied the same criteria to the prospects listed with the OLBs too. Another pair hit every box.
|Name/School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm Length
|Hand Size
|40 Time
|Vertical
|Short Shuttle
|Bench
|3 Cone
|Zack Baun/UW
|6’2/3
|238
|32 3/4
|9 5/8
|4.65
|32.5
|4.31
|24
|7.00
|Will Gay Jr/Miss St
|6’1/1
|243
|32 5/8
|10 1/2
|4.46
|39.5
|4.30
|21
|7.08
Three more missed in just one area:
One Box Away
Casey Toohill/Stanford: Bench (17)
David Woodward/Utah State: Three Cone (7.34)
Chapelle Russell/Temple: Three Cone (7.38)
Toohill is an interesting EDGE rusher while Woodward and Russell could be options later on Day Three.