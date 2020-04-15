Study: What Pittsburgh Looks For In Inside Linebackers

Getting towards the end of our Pittsburgh Steelers “what they look for” 2020 draft studies. We’re moving onto the inside linebackers today. The organization drafted two of them last year, Devin Bush and Ulysees Gilbert III, added to the rest of the off-ball players taken in the Mike Tomlin era.

Our updated criteria is below with the players who fit those thresholds.

2019: Devin Bush

Height: 5’11

Weight: 234

Arm Length: 32

Hand Size: 9 5/8

Bench Press: 21

40: 4.43

Vert: 40.5

Broad: 10’4″

Short Shuttle: 4.23

Three Cone: 6.93

Ulysees Gilbert III

Height: 6’0/1

Weight: 224

Arm Length: 31 3/4

Hand Size: 9 3/4

Bench Press: 20

40: N/A

Vert: 39.5

Broad: 10’6″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

2016: Tyler Matakevich

Height: 6’0

Weight: 238

Arm Length: 31 1/4

Hand Size: 9 1/2

Bench Press: 22

40: 4.81

Vert: 31

Broad: 9’4″

Short Shuttle: 4.50

Three Cone: 7.19

2014: Ryan Shazier

Height: 6’1/1

Weight: 237

Arm Length: 32 3/8

Hand Size: 10

Bench Press: 25

40: N/A

Vert: 42

Broad: 10’10”

Short Shuttle: 4.21

Three Cone: 6.91

Jordan Zumwalt

Height: 6’4

Weight: 235

Arm Length: 31 1/4

Hand Size: 8 3/4

Bench Press: N/A

40: 4.76

Vert: 33

Broad: 9’8″

Short Shuttle: 4.25

Three Cone: 6.99

2013: Vince Williams

Height: 6’0/6

Weight: 233

Arm Length: N/A

Hand Size: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

40: N/A

Vert: 32.5

Broad: 9’3″

Short Shuttle: 4.67

Three Cone: 7.53

2012: Sean Spence

Height: 5’11/3

Weight: 231

Arm Length: 31 1/2

Hand Size: 9 1/4

Bench Press: 12

40: 4.71

Vert: 33.5

Broad: 9’11”

Short Shuttle: 4.28

Three Cone: 7.46

2010: Stevenson Sylvester

Height: 6’2/1

Weight: 231

Arm Length: 33 3/4

Hand Size: 10 1/8

Bench Press: 23

40: 4.78

Vert: 30.5

Broad: 8’9″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

2008: Mike Humpal

Height: 6’2/4

Weight: 244

Arm Length: 31 1/4

Hand Size: 10

Bench Press: 20

40: 4.82

Vert: 38

Broad: 10’2″

Short Shuttle: 4.25

Three Cone: 7.07

2007: Lawrence Timmons

Height: 6’0/7

Weight: 234

Arm Length: 32 1/8

Hand Size: 9 5/8

Bench Press: 25

40: 4.7

Vert: 35

Broad: 10’3″

Short Shuttle: 4.32

Three Cone: 6.89

Here’s the criteria we’ll be working with.

– Height: 6’0+ (8 of 10 drafted)

– Weight: 230+ pounds (9 of 10)

– Arm Length: 31+ inches (9 of 9)

– Hand Size: 9+ inches (8 of 9)

– Bench Press: 20+ reps (7 of 8)

– 40 Time: sub 4.85 seconds (6 of 7)

– Vert: 32+ inches (8 of 10)

– Short Shuttle: sub 4.5 seconds (6 of 7)

– Three Cone: Sub 7.25 (6 of 8)

Two changes. The vertical has increased from 30 to 32 inches. We’ve also added a three cone, a max of 7.25 seconds.

Here are the ILBs who checked all those boxes.

Name/School Height Weight Arm Length Hand Size 40 Time Vertical Short Shuttle Bench 3 Cone Joe Bachie/MSU 6’1 230 31 5/8 10 1/4 4.67 33.5 4.34 26 6.93 Mykal Walker/FSU 6’3 230 32 1/2 10 4.65 33 4.25 20 7.09

Bachie and Walker are going to be Day Three picks but could be an option for the team in the 6th or 7th round.

There were three more ILBs who missed in just one category.

One Box Away

Shaun Bradley/Temple: Bench (14)

Malik Harrison/Ohio State: Bench (DNP)

Evan Weaver/Cal: Bench (15)

Weaver has a Tyler Matakevich feel while Harrison might be one of the most underrated prospects in this draft. The Steelers also reportedly FaceTimed with Weaver, making him a strong fit for your mock drafts.

I applied the same criteria to the prospects listed with the OLBs too. Another pair hit every box.

Name/School Height Weight Arm Length Hand Size 40 Time Vertical Short Shuttle Bench 3 Cone Zack Baun/UW 6’2/3 238 32 3/4 9 5/8 4.65 32.5 4.31 24 7.00 Will Gay Jr/Miss St 6’1/1 243 32 5/8 10 1/2 4.46 39.5 4.30 21 7.08

Three more missed in just one area:

One Box Away

Casey Toohill/Stanford: Bench (17)

David Woodward/Utah State: Three Cone (7.34)

Chapelle Russell/Temple: Three Cone (7.38)

Toohill is an interesting EDGE rusher while Woodward and Russell could be options later on Day Three.