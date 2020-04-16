Steelers Sign Four More Players To Offseason Roster On Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another four players to their offseason roster on Thursday as the team announced the signings of cornerback Breon Borders, tackle Anthony Coyle, center John Keenoy and defensive back Arrion Springs.

Borders, who played collegiality at Duke, entered the NFL originally in 2017 as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders. He has since spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Redskins. Some of that time was spent between active rosters and practice squads. At Duke, Borders registered 149 total tackles, 12 interceptions and 34 passes defensed. At his 2017 pro day, Borders measured in at 5114, 189-pounds and reportedly ran his 40-yard dash in 4.49-seconds.

Coyle, who played collegiality at Fordham, was signed in 2018 as an undrafted free agent by the Texans. He has sign spent time on the practice squads of the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons. At his 2018 pro day he measured in at 6043, 298-pounds and reportedly ran his 40-yard dash in 5.20-seconds. He was most recently with the New York Guardians of the XFL.

Keenoy, a Western Michigan product, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Vikings last year. He started 51 of the last 52 games for Western Michigan over four seasons. He measured in at his 2019 pro day at 6027, 299-pounds and ran his 40-yard dash in 5.32-seconds. Keenoy played for the Dallas Renegades in the XFL most recently.

Springs, an Oregon product, entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has since spent time on the practice squads of the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Raiders the last two seasons. He also played in the XFL most recently with the Tampa Bay Vipers and Los Angeles Wildcats. In five games he registered 16 total tackles, one interception and two passes defensed. At Oregon, Springs, who is a versatile defensive back, logged 137 total tackles, two interceptions, 42 passes defensed and three forced fumbles. At his 2018 pro day, Springs measured in at 5104, 208-pounds and reportedly ran his 40-yard dash in 4.46-seconds.