Steelers Sign Former XFL WR Saeed Blacknall

The Pittsburgh Steelers offseason roster grew by one player on Monday as wide receiver Saeed Blacknall has been signed.

Blacknall, who entered the NFL originally as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders in 2018, played for the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL most recently.

At Penn State, Blacknall caught 50 passes for 979 yards and 7 touchdowns during his college career. At his 2018 pro day he reportedly measured in at 6020, 208-pounds and ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.37-seconds and did 24 reps on the bench. His short-shuttle time at his pro day was reportedly 4.19-seconds and his three-cone time 6.77-seconds.

After entering the NFL in 2018 with the Raiders, Blacknall also spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals last season. He has some practice squad experience from his time with the Raiders and Cardinals.

In his three games played in with the Wildcats, Blacknall caught four passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

